Optimum Health of Utah Comes to Helper’s Main Street

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce welcomed yet another business to the community on Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting ceremony for Optimum Health of Utah.

Optimum Health of Utah, offering functional medicine and med spa, hosted a grand opening at its new location on Helper’s historic Main Street. Originally based in American Fork, there were many patients from the Carbon Corridor visiting, prompting the business to bring hormone and functional medicine to the area.

Advanced body sculpting and fat reduction consultations, hormone replacement, semaglutide/tirzepatide, IV infusions, botox, facials and much more are offered through Optimum Health. The business is a cash-based program that does not accept insurance, though they boast reasonable and fair pricing.

According to the business’s website, “Optimum Health of Utah, Wellness & Medical Spa aims to provide a fully comprehensive patient experience. We focus on your personal wellness and beauty by utilizing the power of advanced technology. We also guide, educate and assist you through the entire patient journey.”

Optimum Health of Utah is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 157 South Main Street in Helper. The business can be reached at (801) 756-1404 and further information can be found on its website.