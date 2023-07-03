Community Continues to Croon with Culture Connection

The Culture Connection series continued on Thursday evening, welcoming community members and visitors alike to gather at the Peace Garden on Price’s Main Street to enjoy a free outdoor concert.

For this go around, Rustic Poets graced the stage. According to Price City, this four-piece group puts a new a spin on Americana. Hailing from the Great Basin, the Rustic Poets have played and studied a myriad of musical genres in Utah and Nevada.

The area’s brand-new mobile coffee truck, The Coyote’s Well, joined the fun this week, parking at the garden and offering a frozen lemonade special to quench patrons’ thirsts.

Don’t miss the next installment of Culture Connection, which will take place on July 6 and will feature Mesozoic. This band pays tribute to full-tilt, guitar-heavy classic rock. Well-known songs from Led Zeppelin, the Beatles and more will be crooned through the speakers.

Bring your chairs and blankets and come ready to have a great time.