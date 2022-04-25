Orangeville City Council Questions Issues and Celebration Desires

By Julie Johansen

Mayor David Robertson introduced Randy Kenney to the Orangeville City Council to kick off its meeting last week. He asked the council to consider a car show as part of the Orangeville Days celebration on the 24th of July.

Kenney reported that he has hosted car shows in both Ferron and Cleveland and they have been very successful. He said that most of the cars are entered by locals but a few come from upstate. The consensus was that during the lamb fry on Friday would be a good time for the car show. The location will be determined at a later date and Kenney said that his only request is to have power.

Following this, a citizen’s inquiry about curb and cutter on their street was discussed but it was announced that it will have to be put on the list for next year. Medical insurance increases for employees of the city were then discussed and approved unanimously by the council.

Next, it was reported that the Animal Control Ordinance had been updated to meet the state code by the city’s attorney. It was stressed that the ordinance needs to be enforced. There were changes to the citations and fees of the ordinance. After which, Animal Control Ordinance 2022-2 was adopted.

Following, Emery County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kyle Ekker presented the Emery County Emergency Operations Plan to the city. It was adopted by the council.

Councilwoman Carole Larsen then spoke, stressing that conditional use permit application forms must be filled in and a checklist included before bringing the application to the land use committee. She also notified the council that there is a different permit needed for RV camps. She spoke about the CAFO ordinance buffer zone recommended by the land use committee, as requested by the county. She said it was a 10-mile radius around the city. Discussion from the audience and council about private property rights concluded this agenda item discussion.

Councilwoman Carol Stilson next asked the council about city cleanup and the council noted that some trees need to be taken down for safety reasons, especially on the south end of town. Stilson then began a discussion on assignments for the annual Pioneer Day Celebration. The lamb fry, parade, children’s parade, youth games, 5K run, breakfast, movie in the park and poker run are all traditional and will be continued. She questioned the council’s preference about a box car run, pie auction and invite to vendors. The council members are also brainstorming a theme and ordering t-shirts.

Other council reports included purchasing a canopy for use at city activities, trimming trees on Main Street, curb and gutter plans with the Castle Valley Special Service District, and completing city trails to make them ADA accessible.

To conclude, Mayor Robertson spoke about a property tax survey and issues with the county commission on utilities at the San Rafael Research Center as well as the needed right of way across private property.