Spartans Shine on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

Emery wrapped up its season against Richfield on Friday night. Before the game, the Spartans recognized their four seniors, including Mac Beagley, Kavery Killpack, Marko Ilijic and Alex Noriega.

Noriega came through for the Spartans with another goal. Carter Huntington also scored as Emery defeated Richfield 2-0. Koalton Curtis earned the shutout with the help from his defensive line.

The Spartans will now await the RPI standings, which are set to be released on Wednesday morning, to find out their first-round opponent in the state playoff.