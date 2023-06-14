Orangeville City Seeks Two New Councilmembers

By Julie Johansen

At the conclusion of the Orangeville City Council meeting on June 8, 2023 a second council member, Brandon Hoffman, resigned after serving for the past 6 and a half years. After a previous meeting a week earlier, another councilperson Carole Larsen tendered her resignation. The city has been advertising and accepting applications from residents. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday June 22, 2023 for interviews and selection of replacements.

At the beginning of the June 8 meeting, Tyler Kelsey, a broker for Intermountain Health Services, addressed the council about the benefits of his insurance company. The council needed a quote from him and Mayor Robertson reported they were always trying to find places to save money. Kelsey replied he was always trying to help. The council tabled the item, waiting for more information.

Richard Cox then requested a utility connection on his farm on Cox Lane. His plans are to build a home there at a later date. The connection was approved upon his connection fee payment.

Doug Stilson then reported about traffic problems on North Main Street. His concern was the speeding as vehicles round the turn heading to Joes Valley and then also returning from the canyon. The developments on that street and up on Mill Dam Road will increase the traffic. His special concern was for children boarding buses on that street and playing in the area. He had contacted UDOT and it was suggested that they put the flashing signs in that area that show the speed to the vehicles. The cost of these signs are $5,000 each, though UDOT will help with 50%. Maintenance once installed belongs to the city. The council needed more information on the cost of maintaining before approval. They did feel that there were funds for these signs through road funds.

Nick Manning requested a rental fee of a $25 refund. His use of the Pavilion found the facilities lacking supplies needed and so the request was entertained and refunded.

Next, City Recorder Tasha Jewkes asked for a full time salary with benefits. She stated that her part time job responsibilities have demanded many more hours in the office since she is there alone. After some discussion on benefits costs, the council approved full time but tabled the benefits availability until next meeting for further study.

Seth Manning, Code Enforcement and Zoning Administrator then read several paragraphs from the Code Book to the council. These quotes were about specific assignments and responsibilities in city government. He then discussed specific duties of council, staff and mayor. His advice also included the purpose of closed and public meetings and proper protocol at these meetings. Manning also requested a $1 an hour raise, which will also be on next month’s agenda. Later, Manning discussed the happenings at the last Planning and Zoning meeting. Several business licenses and home occupation licenses had been granted. A mother-in-law apartment building request was denied due to the present ordinance stating that only one dwelling can be on each lot.

Fire Chief Mike Tuttle was not at the meeting and a request in writing will be sent to him requesting his attendance. Maintenance Foreman Travis Richards reported an urgent need for the city dumpsters to be emptied as they are over-flowing.

During staff and council reports, new Planning and Zoning member names were presented to the council for approval. Also the need for a new computer at city hall was reported. Questions were asked regarding building at Food Ranch and the reports of the dangers of backing at the parking lot there.

The need for sidewalk repairs was reported and advised that repairs be given priority rather than new sidewalks. Also, a request was given to citizens to not use snow melt products with a heavy salt content, as it is causing the sidewalks to deteriorate.