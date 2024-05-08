Orangeville Has A New Mayor

By Julie Johansen

Orangeville City Council held a special public meeting on Tuesday, May 7 to select a new mayor. Upon the resignation of the former mayor, the position had been advertised. Mayor Pro Temp Shaun Bell called meeting to order.

City Recorder Amanda Lake reported to the council that only one application had been received, and that was from acting Mayor Shaun Bell. Bell was questioned as to his goals as mayor and also why he had chosen to apply. Following his answers, a motion was made and seconded to select him as mayor. Following a unanimous vote, he was congratulated as Orangeville’s new mayor.

He was then administered the oath of office by Recorder Lake. An applause was then given to him, as well as congratulations. Now they will be looking for a new council member to fill Bell’s vacant seat.