ORDINANCE #573

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Carbon County Commissioners met in regular session on December 20, 2023 and established the following dates for the 2024 Commission Meetings. All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501 and commence at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Wednesday November 20, 2024
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Passed the 20th day of December, 2023 by the Board of Carbon County Commissioners.
Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor, Carbon County
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 3, 2024.