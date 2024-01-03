ORDINANCE #573

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Carbon County Commissioners met in regular session on December 20, 2023 and established the following dates for the 2024 Commission Meetings. All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501 and commence at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday November 20, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Passed the 20th day of December, 2023 by the Board of Carbon County Commissioners.

Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor, Carbon County

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 3, 2024.