PUBLIC NOTICE – SCHEDULE OF THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION BUILDING, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Emery County Recreation Special Service District will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year 2024. All meetings will be held in the Emery County Recreation Center, 75 South 400 East, Castle Dale, Utah, except the August meeting which will be held in the Green River, Utah.

January 8, 2024 6:00 p.m.

February 12, 2024 6:00 p.m.

March 11, 2024 6:00 p.m.

April 8, 2024 6:00 p.m.

May 13, 2024 6:00 p.m.

June 10, 2024 6:00 p.m.

July 8, 2024 6:00 p.m.

August 12, 2024 7:00 p.m. Green River

September 9, 2024 6:00 p.m.

October 14, 2024 6:00 p.m.

November 11, 2024 6:00 p.m.

December 9, 2024 6:00 p.m.

Joel Dorsch

Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 3, 2024.