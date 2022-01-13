Organizing Efforts Underway for Emery County OHV

By Julie Johansen

There has been increased interest in developing an organized OHV (off highway vehicle) group in Emery County. This would include Jeeps, motorcycles, side by sides and any other motorized recreational vehicles.

Organizers expressed that since it has been over six years since there was an organized group active in Emery County and due to the increased use of the OHV trails in the area, organizing a club would help protect “our backyard.” An emphasized goal would be to protect public lands and trails. This group would be a non-profit organization operated with input from its members.

Interested individuals are asked to visit arapeenohvjamboree.com/survey and complete the survey to address interests and needs for the new group. The website also features pictures of previous jamborees, trails and additional information.