Over 200 American Flags Retired on Flag Day

On Flag Day, June 14, the American Legion Post 3 of Price and the Price City Fire Department worked in conjunction to sponsor a Flag Retirement. Following a formal presentation of a worn flag, which was reverently saluted before it was laid on the fire by members of the Post, Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 808 G and Pack 271 assisted in laying additional flags in the fire.

Next, Active Commander of the American Legion Post 3 Les Schultz invited the public that had attended to help. The American Legion members that were present were Sandi Diamanti, Richard Justesen, Kelly Madsen, Mario DiCaro, Clark Warren, Roy Purcell and Brent Willson.

Lexi Anderson and Anne Willson of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 808 Girls, as well as Angela Anderson and Ash Anderson of BSA Pack 271, were also in attendance. Nearly 40 community members, including members of Chrysalis and the Elks Lodge, paid witness to the Flag Ceremony and helped to retire 250 flags.

Throughout the ceremony, Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Peterson and members of the department were ready to guard against the fire getting out of control in any way.

“Remember, if you have a worn flag, you can drop it in the collection box located in the lobby of City Hall, where BSA Troop 271 and the American Legion will collect it for the next Flag Retirement ceremony,” the American Legion Post 3 shared.