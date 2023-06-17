Price Home Gets Makeover During Zions Bank Paint-A-Thon

Zions Bank Press Release

Zions Bank employees rally to help 88-year-old Price man

PRICE, Utah; June 15, 2023 — A Price home received a makeover this week – one of 36 homes to get a fresh coat of paint and a landscaping lift during Zions Bank’s 31st annual Paint-a-Thon.

More than 50 volunteers – including local bank employees and their family members – transformed the Price home of Floyde Greenwood, 88, with buckskin tan paint and dark brown accents. Greenwood, now retired, is a former employee of the Carbon School District.

Zions Bank employees are traveling from Huntington, Castle Dale, Moab, Monticello and Blanding to participate in the project alongside bankers from the Price branch.

Along with beautifying neighborhoods, the Paint-a-Thon project aims to help older adults, people with disabilities and veteran homeowners take pride in their homes and maintain their independence. Throughout the week, more than 2,200 volunteers are volunteering to clean, scrape and paint homes in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

In addition to painting, Zions employees provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.

The average age of this year’s homeowner is 76, with an average yearly income of $31,600. Projects completed during the annual week-long event were selected with the assistance of nominations from the public, state housing agencies, community organizations and local churches.

“Paint-a-Thon has become a cherished annual tradition as we help our neighbors spruce up their homes and yards,” said Zions employee and Paint-a-Thon team captain Kody Holmes. “As Zions Bank marks its 150th anniversary this year, serving our communities remains central to who we are as a bank.”

Launched in 1991, Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Over the three decades, Zions Bank employees have set aside summer pastimes for a week each year — volunteering in the evenings after work — to paint 1,287 homes throughout Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Not counting the dollar value of volunteer hours through the years, the bank has donated more than $1.4 million toward beautifying homes in the three states.

