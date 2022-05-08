PacifiCorp Continues to Advance its Clean Energy Transition

Proposals sought for projects on-line by year-end 2025 through end of 2027

Press Release

PacifiCorp issued an all-source request for proposals on April 29 for new energy projects, seeking competitively priced resources that can connect to its 10-state transmission system. These projects are anticipated to continue to expand the amount of renewable and non-emitting energy resources serving customers in six western states. The company does business as Pacific Power in California, Oregon and Washington, and as Rocky Mountain Power in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

PacifiCorp’s most recent Integrated Resource Plan outlines the need for 1,345 megawatts of new wind and solar generation resources, combined with 600 megawatts of co-located energy storage resources within the next six years. The request calls for bids with commercial operation dates by December 31, 2027, although PacifiCorp expressed a preference for bids which can come online by the end of 2025 or during 2026.

The company will accept bids featuring different resource types and bid structures, including build-transfer, power purchase, and tolling agreements for generating and storage resources as well as professional services contracts for resources such as demand-response proposals. PacifiCorp will accept new and existing resources, subject to certain conditions, with terms between five and 30 years. Bids associated with these resources will be required to demonstrate an ability to be operational and deliver firm energy by December 31, 2027 or December 31, 2028, for long-lead time resources, such as pumped storage hydroelectric resources and nuclear.

To support this request for proposals and assure a fair and transparent process, three independent evaluators will provide oversight services for the Public Utility Commission of Oregon, the Public Service Commission of Utah, and the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

“These projects continue PacifiCorp’s longstanding and enduring commitment to create an energy future that is affordable, reliable and increasingly sustainable,” said Rick Link, PacifiCorp senior vice president of resource planning and procurement. “This process will help realize that future and enable our customers and communities across the West to benefit from low-cost renewable energy to grow their economies, run their businesses and homes, and power industry.”

The 2022 all-source request for proposals is based on findings from a broad range of studies and technical analyses developed through an open and extensive public process, with input from an active and diverse group of stakeholders, including customer advocacy groups, community members, utility regulators and other interested parties. PacifiCorp met with stakeholders in five states and hosted 20 public-input meetings over 19 months to develop a plan to provide the cleanest, least-risk and lowest-cost electricity for customers.

While it is anticipated that most bids will feature wind, solar and energy storage resources, projects of any variety of qualifying energy production will be considered, allowing developers to present technologies and resources that fit their business model and best position them to compete in the energy market. PacifiCorp anticipates a robust response and a diversity of proposals.

Detailed information about the 2022 all-source request for proposals is available here: PacifiCorp’s 2022 All-Source Request for Proposals