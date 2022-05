In April, it was announced that the Teen Council is currently recruiting for the 2022-23 year. The teen council is rural, inclusive and teaches teens in 10th, 11th and 12th grades.

In Teen Council, those that sign up will learn about teaching their peers leadership, speaking skills, teamwork and sexual education. There are weekly meetings with food, swag and more.

Those that are interested in signing up for the council can scan the application on the app or click here.