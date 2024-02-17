Panthers and Pirates End Regular Season in Exciting Fashion

Photos by Maxwell Misner

The Pinnacle Panthers hosted their rivals, the Green River Pirates for their last regular season game of the year.

The Panthers started off aggressive going after the rim. Cole Barton and Brody Howell had a couple strong finishes showing their strength in the paint. Green River’s Jason Hernandez, made a nice steal and brought the ball coast to coast for two.

Joey Howell would get the next score for the Panthers with a quick drive to the basket, finishing the layup. Brody Howell was then found by Barton beyond the three-point stripe, as Howell would knock down the nice catch and shoot three-pointer. The Pirates would call a timeout to cool down the fired-up Panthers, with a score 14-2 in the first few minutes.

Towards the end of the quarter, Luis Hernandez would put down a nice three-point shot, for the Pirates. On the next possession, Raul Mendoza made a nice steal, quick pass to Jason Hernandez, who would then find Mendoza for the nice assisted finish as Green River would start to find their groove as the quarter ended, 16-10, in favor of the Panthers.

Ryker Meadows started the second quarter off with a three-pointer to get the Pirates rolling. Followed by a basket from Barton, then another score for Luis Hernandez. Jarrett Guerrera had a nice contact layup.

Mendoza would get a nice offensive board, turned to two points with two minutes remaining in the half. On the next Green River possession, Luis Hernandez knocked down another shot from three-point land. With seconds left on the clock, Mendoza hit a nice jumper as the buzzer sounded, closing out the half 29-28, with Green River taking the lead.

Starting off the second half, Luis Hernandez was hot from the three-point line as he would get his third of the night. Panther, Jaxon Atwood hit a long two-pointer with a nice-looking shot, followed by Hernandez’s fourth three-pointer of the evening. Bringing the score to 35-30, Pirates.

Pinnacle’s Riley Davis answered back on the next possession with a three of his own. Mendoza would then find Hernandez as he put up and made a nice teardrop shot. Joey Howell then had taken the same shot on the other end with a nice basket for two. Followed by Mendoza hitting a big three for the Pirates. Davis then answered back with a three on the other end.

Green River would still lead the Panthers, 40-38, with two minutes left in the third. Mendoza would keep his nice game going as he scored a contested basket for the Pirates. His teammate, Meadows would then hit a mid-range jumper on their next possession. With seconds remaining in the third, Dominick Vigil hit a buzzer beater with a score of 44-40 at the end of the quarter, in favor of Green River.

Antonio Macias had a nice contact layup for two giving Green River the lead with four minutes remaining. Barton would then answer back on the other end with a layup of his own. Mendoza also answered back, tying the game 50-50 with three minutes remaining in the game.

Luis Hernandez then put down his fifth three of the night in a clutch moment for the Pirates. Followed by a nice mid-range shot from Roland Anguiano to bring the lead to five. Green River would make a couple more free throws and a nice hustle layup by Jason Hernandez. Green River would get the victory, 60-50.

Both teams showed excellent sportsmanship after the game as the players showed great respect toward each other for a very competitive game.

Luis Hernandez led the game in scoring with 25, followed by 13 from Mendoza and 11 from Meadows. For the Panthers, Barton would put up 17 points, Joey Howell scored nine, Davis had eight points and Vigil ended the night with seven.

Both teams will be preparing for the state tournament which will be held at the Sevier Valley Center and Richfield High School on February 28 through March 2.