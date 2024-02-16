Application Process for 2024 Emery Telcom Scholarships Now Open

Emery Telcom is once again accepting applications from students in search of scholarship opportunities. The process for the 2024 scholarships is now open and Emery Telcom plans to award $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors.

Those that will be graduating this spring and are moving on to higher education are encouraged to apply. Applications can be filled out online or found below to turn in.

“The goal is to provide financial aid to students who have demonstrated strong academics, community involvement and a desire to further their education,” the company explained. “Because of limited funds, Emery Telcom will give priority to applicants who have not been awarded other scholarships or educational financial grants.”

Applications are due by April 8 and applications that are mailed in need to be post marked no later than that date.