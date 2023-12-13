Panthers Demolish Dugway

The Panthers traveled to take on the Dugway Mustangs (0-2) on Tuesday. The game started with some good competition as Pinnacle took the narrow 16-10 lead.

The Panthers came out with a vengeance in the second quarter, outscoring and defending against the Mustangs, 19-4, to take the 35-14 lead into the half. The Panthers brought the same fire in the third quarter, scoring 23 to Dugway’s 10. They finished the game strong, with a blowout win 73-31.

Next up for Pinnacle will be the Panther Classic at home on Dec. 14-16. Green River, Escalante, Dugway, Merit Preparatory Academy, Monument Valley, Manila, Telos, Wayne and UMACW will all be attending the tournament.