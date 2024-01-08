Panthers Fight Hard in Double Overtime Game

The Whitehorse Raiders (6-6) traveled to Pinnacle on Friday for a region game. The Panthers were prepared to face a tough team in their first region matchup of the year.

Pinnacle started the game off well, scoring 16 in the first quarter to Whitehorse’s 11. The second quarter was pretty even, making the score at the half 30-24. The second half brought fire to the Raiders as they would outscore the Panthers 23-12 in the third. In the final quarter of the game, the score was 47-42, favoring Whitehorse. Pinnacle dug deep and found a way to tie the game in the last minutes of regulation, 60-60.

In the first overtime, both teams were trading baskets equally, ending the first OT with a score of 68-68. The exhausted teams were set to play in double overtime, both scoring more than the first OT, but unfortunately, more baskets went in for the opposing team. Whitehorse would get the win with a final score of 81-77.

Cole Barton put up 32 points for his squad on 18 shots with a 56% field goal percentage. Barton added five boards and a block to his stat line. Joey Howell had a big scoring night as well with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Diego Contreras scored eight for the team with seven rebounds and three assists. Brody Howell had a huge rebound night with 17 and shared the ball well, getting eight assists. Dominick Vigil finished with six points and a couple nice steals defensively.

The Panthers move to 6-5 on the season and will be home again on Tuesday against the Altamont Longhorns (3-5).