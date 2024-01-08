Emery and Manti Go to Overtime

The Emery Spartans (10-2) welcomed the Manti Templars (9-4) to Castle Dale on Friday night for a region matchup. Manti was frequently rotating out players throughout the game, keeping their legs fresh. Both teams matched up well, going back and forth for the entire game.

Emery trailed 57-49 with two minutes left in regulation when Luke Justice stole the ball on the inbound, scoring a layup. The Spartans then forced a five-second violation on the next inbound, giving them back the ball. The Black and Gold then made its first three pointer of the game by Wade Stilson, making the score 57-54.

Luke Justice then scored and completed an and-one with 25 seconds remaining in regulation, tying the game. Emery’s defense swarmed Manti, forcing up a bad shot, as they would head into overtime.

In overtime, Wade Stilson made a layup and recorded a block on the other side. Manti would then hit a big three before Justice scored and completed another huge and-one opportunity, tying the game at 61.

Manti then made two quick buckets and a couple foul shots before causing an Emery turnover. Manti would make another layup, making the score 69-61. Zach Tuttle brought down a nice rebound off a free throw miss and scored the basket. The Templars’ offense was relentless, scoring off of alley oop layups to keep the gap in their favor as they get the victory, 77-67.

Justice would end the game as Emery’s leading scorer with 23 points and two steals. Mason Stilson also had two steals to go along with his 10 points while Zach Tuttle had a solid game, scoring 16 points on the night. Wade Stilson was a beast on defense with five steals and a block. He added eight points, eight boards and seven assists to his stat line.

Next up, Emery will welcome the Canyon View Falcons (8-4) for another region matchup on Jan. 10.