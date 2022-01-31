Panthers Hit a Bump

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Winners of two of their last three games, the Panthers had seemingly found some momentum. They hoped to continue on that track in Monument Valley on Friday.

The Panthers shot the ball well (39%) and had three different players reach double-figures. That included Michael Schmitz with 16 points, Cole Barton with 12 points and Anthony Shumway with 11 points.

Unfortunately, turnovers crippled Pinnacle. The Panthers were careless with the ball and gave it up 28 times to fall to the Cougars 56-48.

Pinnacle (6-8, 2-2) will attempt to clean things up on Tuesday when Monticello (5-10, 2-2) comes to Price. The Panthers will remain home and get another crack at Monument Valley (8-3, 2-2) on Friday.