Panthers Hold Off Pirates

On Friday, the Panthers traveled to Green River to face the Pirates for a second time. It was much more difficult to score runs in this contest as it was all tied up at one after three innings.

Pinnacle came through with two runs in the fourth, but Green River answered back with one of its own to cut the lead in half. The Panthers lengthened their lead in the sixth, but the Pirates would not go away. Green River attempted a late rally, but it came up short. In the end, Pinnacle left victorious 5-3.

Brody Howell picked up the win on the mound, lasting all seven innings. He only gave up one earned run off of three hits and three walks. He also struck out 12 Pirates in that span. Carlos Alcon went a perfect 3-3 while Todd McFarland and Jaxon Cranford each picked up an RBI. The lone extra base hit went to Dylan Pierce with his double. For the Pirates, Camden Anderson went 1-2 while Raul Mendoza and Hoyt Hunt each went 1-3.

Up next, Pinnacle (5-8, 3-7) with travel to Wayne (10-6, 6-4) on Wednesday and Diamond Ranch Academy (2-11, 1-9) on Friday.