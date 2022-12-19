Panthers Host Winter Classic *Photo Gallery*

Pinnacle played hosted to the three-day Panther Winter Classic last week. Each day of the tournament featured a new opponent for the Panthers, beginning on Thursday.

The first matchup was against a tough Milford team. With only one loss this season, the Tigers provided tough competition at the tournament. They showed their dominance by outscoring Pinnacle 28-12 in the first half.

Pinnacle had its best offensive output in the third, but Milford did not let up as the visiting team took the game 60-28. The Panthers were led by Cole Barton with 11 points while Brody Howell added 10.

Friday was Pinnacle’s day to shine as the team got its lone win of the tournament against Escalante. The Panthers rushed out of the gates, scoring 17 points in the opening period. The team took a 30-23 lead into the break.

Pinnacle stayed steady in the second half to secure the 49-37 win. Jonathan Kessler was the standout in this one with 15 points. Joey and Ryker Howell scored 11 apiece in the victory.

The Panthers had another tough matchup on Saturday as they welcomed Tabiona to the court. As another team with only one loss this season, Tabiona came out strong in the first half, securing a 30-14 lead at the break.

Pinnacle struggled to score in the game, tallying only 11 points in the second half. Tabiona continued to pour it on and took the 64-25 victory. Barton was the lone Panther in double digits as he scored 10.

The Panthers (8-4) will now have a long break for the holidays. The team will regroup and return to the courts on Jan. 6 against Piute.