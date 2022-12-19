Helper Officer Commended for Quick Action

During the public comment portion of the Helper City Council meeting that was hosted on Thursday evening, Mayor Lenise Peterman took time for a well-deserved recognition.

This was for Helper City Police officer Chris Shaw. Mayor Peterman explained that in mid-June, Officer Shaw responded to a rockslide that occurred at mile marker 230 on SR-6. He was the first one on-site, where the rockslide had sent two large rocks through the windshield of a Ford.

The driver was injured from the rock hitting their leg and was bleeding heavily. Officer Shaw assisted with medical attention, such as applying a tourniquet, and with his quick actions, the patient did not lose more blood.

Officer Shaw was commended by Helper City for his outstanding work and quick action. Mayor Peterman stated that she is glad that he is part of the police force.