Panthers Primed for Growth

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Panthers are working to build a foundation with a group of incoming underclassman that will serve the team for years to come. A pair of seniors will work to guide the young athletes throughout the season.

Jaxon Atwood and Ryker Young are the two seniors on the team this season. They are joined by Kadence Romero and Carlos Alcon, who round out the upperclassmen as juniors, while the remainder of the team is comprised of sophomores and freshman.

The young players will see plenty of varsity this season as they fill the gaps on the field. The Panthers had to learn quick as the team had only one non-conference game in late July before diving into region play. However, non-region games will be sprinkled throughout the schedule to give Pinnacle extra experience.

The team anticipates its two games against cross-county rival Green River this season, which always proves to be an intense matchup. The Panthers will also face the likes of Piute, the 2022 1A State Baseball Champion, and Panquitch, the runner up.

Region play will wrap up for the Panthers on Sept. 22. Play-in games will take place the following week, while the state playoffs are slated for early October.