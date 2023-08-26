Price City Praised by the Green Team

As the Green Team continues to move throughout the community and give thanks to those that have assisted in their recycling efforts, their journey brought them to the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday evening.

Price City was thanked for its partnership with the Green Team of Carbon County and it was stated that is it a blessing to partner with them, as the recycling efforts are focused for the future generations.

Jim Piacitelli of the Green Team shared that he was thrilled to be in attendance and informed the council that soon, the team will celebrate its 15th year.

He continued by telling the council that the work that they have accomplished could not have been done without the volunteers and support from Mayor Mike Kourianos and the council members of Price City.

With this in mind, Piacitelli and the team wished to present the city with a plaque in recognition of their continued support.

Mayor Kourianos then questioned what the city could do further to assist the Green Team in spreading the word and receiving more help from the community.

Piacitelli stated that he does believe that the recycling effort is a cultural shift, but it is also crucial to have a partnership between the community, government and businesses. It was also stated that volunteers are always welcome.

Those that are interested in volunteering for the Green Team are welcome to contact any member. Volunteers do not have to help continuously, though any help is happily accepted.