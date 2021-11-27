Panthers Ready to Rumble

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle is nearing its return to the basketball court with a number of starters from last year. Johnathan Kessler, Cole Barton and Anthony Shumway will all be back to aid the team in purple and black. Head coach Ray Jones is excited with the prospects he has returning, along with those rejoining the fold.

“We have three starters returning. [Shumway will] help anchor our post defense and post offense,” Jones said. “Ryker Howl torn his ACL last year, but he is back in a big way.”

In addition, Jackson Cranford is looking to improve on his freshman campaign and be even more involved. There is also another handful of seniors that will reunite with the team after sitting out the COVID-filled year.

As far as the region goes, there are huge question marks surrounding the competition level. Monument Valley, Whitehorse and Montezuma Creek all sat out last year, making it hard to know what they will bring to the table. Then, there is the addition of Monticello, who dropped from 2A.

“I know Monticello’s going to be tough,” stated Jones. Past the Buckaroos, Jones admitted he doesn’t know what to expect. “I didn’t get to see anyone from our region last year.”

Due to quarantine protocols, Pinnacle did not even play Green River a season ago. With all aforementioned variables, predicting the region race is truly anyone’s guess.

Rather than concern themselves with other teams, the Panthers will focus on what they can control. Jones is encouraged with what he sees and Pinnacle has set the goal to make it past the play-in game.

“One win at the tournament would be great. Of course, a little bit of that has to do with how we play throughout the year.” Jones concluded, “If we can do well throughout the season, continue to improve, that will put us in position to play a formidable opponent [in the play-in game].”