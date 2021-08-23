Panthers Searching for Consistency *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Panthers followed their first win of the season with a tight one against Tintic on Friday. Pinnacle won a hard-fought first set 26-24, but fell in the next set 25-22.

Not to be out done, the Lady Panthers answered back with a 25-20 set to go up 2-1. The Miners then put together their best stretch of the night to force a fifth set with a 25-18 win. In the tiebreaker, Pinnacle could not keep up and was defeated 15-9 to drop the match 3-2.

Wendover came to town on Saturday and things took a turn for the worst. The Lady Wildcats dominated the first two sets 25-17 and 28-15, respectively, to put the Panthers in a big hole. Pinnacle attempted a comeback, but came up short, 25-22, in the third set to lose 3-0.

Pinnacle (1-3) only has one game this week against Dugway (0-1) on Tuesday at home.