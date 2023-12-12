Panthers Struggle in Back-to-Back

Tintic (5-2) traveled to Price to face the Panthers on Friday, the boys kept it close in the first, but the Miners hit a run in the second. At the end of the half the Miners were up 27-17. Pinnacle gained some steam in the fourth, but it was a little too late to complete a comeback.

Cole Barton led the team in scoring with 20 points, almost getting a double-double with nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Brody Howell was the next leading scorer with eight points to match his eight rebounds for the night.

Next up was the Maeser Prep Academy Lions (4-3) on Saturday. The Panthers stunned in the first quarter as the Lions jumped ahead by nine points. They furthered their lead in the second, holding the Panthers to only four points. At the half, the game showed Maeser with a comfortable lead, 27-12. The boys outscored the Lions in the second half, once again getting the come from behind win.

Barton was again the leading scorer with 34 points. Brody Howell was active in the paint grabbing 10 rebounds. The other Panthers were unable to contribute much, collectively scoring 11 points between four other players. The Panthers defense did well, getting eight steals on the game.

The Panthers next game will be against the Dugway Mustangs on their home turf on Tuesday Night. Then they are hosting the Pinnacle Winter Classic December 14-16.