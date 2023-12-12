Emery Splits Two Games in Two Days

The Lady Spartans welcomed the Union Cougars to town on Dec. 7. The Spartans pulled out a comfortable win, 50-39.

Katelyn Nielson was unstoppable, scoring 20 points on 8-12 shots to go along with nine rebounds, a steal and a block. Kennadie Maughan had nine points on the night while Saige Curtis had eight. Addie Hurst helped out with seven assists.

Emery then traveled for the next game, playing the Beavers (4-1) on Friday night. The Lady Spartans were competitive for the entire game, until they couldn’t seem to figure out how to score on the Beaver defense in the fourth quarter. The final score was 63-53 in favor of the Beavers.

Maughan was the leading scorer, going 6-8, shooting 75%. She added on six rebounds and two blocks. Nielson had another good scoring night with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Aliya Lester had 12 points on the night with six assists. Also helping on the passing was Libby Faimalo with five dimes.

Next up, region play begins for the Lady Spartans. They will be at home against Juab on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live online at ETVNews/livesports.com.