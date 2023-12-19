Panthers Undefeated at Winter Classic

Pinnacle hosted the Panther Winter Classic this past weekend. There were 16 teams that participated, some with boys, girls and JV squads. The tournament had games in both of Pinnacle’s gyms as well as the USUE court down the street. The Panthers went a perfect 4-0 on the weekend with an impressive showing as they gear up for region play.

First up, the Panthers played the Escalante Moquis (5-6) on Thursday. Pinnacle went up 10 in the first quarter, and kept that margin for the game, eventually winning, 61-52.

Cole Barton came out with a big first game, scoring 39 points on 26 shots. He wasn’t shy on defense either with five steals as well as eight rebounds. Brody Howell went a perfect 3-3, getting eight points on the night. Joey Howell was also a terror on defense with four steals and eight boards.

The Panthers were back at it on Friday afternoon, playing against the Telos (0-9) squad. Pinnacle was fierce out of the gate with a 30-point margin at the half. They would get the win with ease, 66-17.

Barton had another 30-point game with 34, adding on 11 rebounds and three steals. Joey Howell was next with 11 points for the game and three assists. Brody Howell shared the ball well with seven dimes, eight rebounds and eight points.

It was a similar story on Friday night as the Panthers played the Dugway Mustangs (0-7) and came away with the 68-24 victory to continue the streak. The Panthers would round out their perfect record for the tournament against the Merit Preparatory Academy (3-7) team on Saturday for a great overall showing at the tournament.

But the big tests are coming. On Dec. 20, the Panthers will face the Piute Thunderbirds (6-1). After that, the boys will have their first region game against the Whitehorse Raiders (3-4) on Jan. 5.