Parkdale Health & Rehab to Give Back to First Responders

Parkdale Health & Rehab is inviting all first responders to join them for a delicious spaghetti dinner. This dinner is slated for Wednesday, March 6 and will take place at the center, located at 250 East 600 North in Price.

“We would like to thank all of our first responders in Carbon County for going above and beyond for our community,” Parkdale shared. “Please come join us, with dinner on us, to give back for all your hard work.”

The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and those interested should RSVP to Kelly at (970) 312-7675.