Participate in the 2023 Carbon High School Career Fair

Carbon High School (CHS) announced that its career fair is returning on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the high school and fair organizers are inviting local businesses to participate.

“Partnering with Utah State University Eastern, Department of Workforce Services, and our community partners and employers, we plan for this fair to be as successful as it has been in the past,” CHS shared. “The main goal of the career fair is to connect our students with a profession in an industry that could potentially open a door for a career opportunity.”

Upon a business’ acceptance of the invitation to join the fair, the school will provide time in three different sessions to present to the students. The presentations should include information about workplace expectations, skills necessary to complete the job, needed soft skills and education requirements.

“We would like to have you emphasize the importance of taking advantage of high school coursework, as well as post-high school education, technical skill training or internships with onsite training,” said CHS.

Those that are considering participating in the fair can complete the form located here. The businesses will then be added to a list and kept informed about the next steps. The schedule will include a short keynote presentation and four 30-minute sessions for students to rotate after the keynote.

Businesses should also plan on leaving time in each session for questions and answers from the students. More information will be provided once the registration is received.