PCPD’s Furriest Member Making His Way Through the Community

PeeDee, the newest and furriest member of the Price City Police Department (PCPD) has been making his rounds through the community, visiting many places and meeting residents, students and more.

He began his venture by attending college and meeting the USU Eastern’s women’s basketball team. The next day, Officer Kim Wilcox had PeeDee join her as she went to Helper City and visited children at the city library. After that, SRO Frankie Tapia had PeeDee join him at Pinnacle Canyon Academy.

The duo presented on numerous concerning issues that are prevalent in schools today. “We appreciate the time we get to spend with our youth,” the PCPD shared. “Thank you for having us!”

Additionally, the PCPD has had many visitors since PeeDee joined the squad. The department shared that he has met with a dog trainer and will soon be getting started on his training. The PCPD expressed appreciation for all those that have given support on this new journey.

“Thank you for all who have donated for his cause,” said the police department. “We are still accepting funds to help pay for his extensive training and we’re looking forward to sharing his continued progress with you.”