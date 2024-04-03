PCYC Easter Egg Hunt Does not Disappoint

Not ready to miss out on all of the holiday fun, the Price City Youth Council hosted their third annual Easter egg hunt at Washington Park on Saturday afternoon. Though the event is fairly new, it is garnering a lot of attention and is quickly becoming a favorite for locals.

As per usual with egg hunts, the youngsters were separated into age categories to ensure fair and fun hunting for all. Once the eggs had been gathered, the participants were encouraged to search through them to see if they had earned special prizes, which were up for grabs under the park pavilion.

The fun continued with the appearance of the Easter Bunny himself, who was available for hugs, high fives, peek-a-boo and plenty of photo opportunities.