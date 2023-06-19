Peer Support Fundraiser Highlighted

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce announced the Peer Support Fundraiser as its community spotlight for the month of June. Amanda McIntosh of the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery, and Grand Counties spoke on this fundraiser during the chamber’s luncheon on June 15.

McIntosh explained that it was a special day for her as she was not only talking about the HOPE Squad, but the fundraiser that she partners with StepOne Services and Castleview Hospital to host each year. This has been taking place for the past couple of years and it is for local law enforcement agencies as well as first responders.

The funding goes toward training for crisis intervention, which is a de-escalation for first responders. The event is coming up on Aug. 31 and will be hosted once more at the Price City Fire Station.

McIntosh explained that there are three “jail cells” constructed out of PVC pipe. Local law enforcement and first responders, even K9s, are put in these cells and must call family, friends and businesses to be bailed out.

McIntosh stated that this is a fun opportunity to poke fun at the first responders while also ensuring that they feel supported. It also acts to ensure that men, women and K9s that respond to traumatic calls in the community have support and someone to talk to in their own crisis intervention.

“Our first responders are, bar none, some of the best men and women that we have in the state,” said McIntosh.

She shared that it is important that they feel appreciated and supported by those that they serve. McIntosh then stated that they are accepting sponsorships for the event, as each hour that the cells are blocked off, it is sponsored by a different business.

To conclude, she expressed appreciation for all that have always been supportive in what they do for mental health.