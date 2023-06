The Fabled Folks will be performing at the Price City Peace Gardens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

The Fabled Folks is an acoustic quintet based in Utah County that plays a variety of music that initially sounds like bluegrass and folk, but is influenced more by the diverse backgrounds of each member. They expertly blend tight vocal harmonies, virtuosic instrumentals, and unfettered joy into their freshly reimagined covers and creative originals.