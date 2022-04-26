Pet Adoption Event Features Furry Friends and Tasty Treats

Carbon Cat Rescue, the Carbon County Animal Shelter, the Emery County Animal Shelter and Castle Valley Animal Rescue teamed up to bring an exciting adoption event to Tractor Supply on Saturday.

The adoption event began at 10 a.m. that day, with popular food truck Gettin’ Our Smoke On opening just an hour later. The event not only featured furry friends that were looking for their forever homes, but there were also baked goods available for purchase to benefit those involved as well.

Carbon Cat Rescue had two cats, Colossus and Golda, and their first adoptable dog within the rescue, Raven, with them for the event. Castle Valley Animal Rescue saw one adoption and one foster/adoption placement.

Both rescues are locally organized, with animals ready for a permanent family. The Carbon and Emery animal shelters care for a number of animals within the area and also have them available for adoption.