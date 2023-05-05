Pet of the Week | Anwyn

The only female of her litter, Anwyn is a sweet, but somewhat timid girl. She can be very playful and loves food. She’s not very snuggly, but does like pets and attention. She does tolerate being held for a short period of time. Her favorite thing is to curl up in a nice warm sun spot. Does ok with other cats, has never been around dogs, and would do best with older or no kids.

Her adoption has already been paid for so she is free to a good home.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.