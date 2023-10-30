Pet of the Week | Fred

Fred fits his cartoon namesake almost a little too well, full of heart, not so full on brains! Fred is brave, loveable, curious, a trend setter and a leader, but there may be some elevator music behind his gorgeous stare. Fred is the least cuddly of his litter, and really does seem to prefer the company of cats over people. This could very well change as he gets older, but for now, we would highly recommend he be adopted with another kitten, or at least go into a home with another pet-friendly cat. He is very playful, active, and not much bothers him, so a home with children would be great! He and his siblings have not been around dogs, but would acclimate just fine to one.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704.