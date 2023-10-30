Main Street Mash Attracts Impressive Crowd

A number of officials, organizations and entities came together this spooky season to bring a plethora of fun to Price City’s Main Street. The Price Main Street Mash was hosted on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A trunk or treat spanned the Main Street and garnered many costume-clad youngsters that were eager to scoop up candy and other treats. Real Estate Titans joined in on the trunk-or-treat fun, inviting the community to their parking lot.

“The trunk or treat was a huge success. It was unbelievable how many people showed up. We went through 400 full size candy bars in the first 40 minutes,” Real Estate Titans shared. “Thank you so much to our friends and partners for showing up and making it so awesome.”

Alongside the trunk-or-treats, patrons could enjoy food trucks, a car show, live music and a haunted spook alley.

The businesses and organizations that made this event possible were Meaningful Mindz, Apple Country Home & Gift, Price Downtown District, the Price City Youth Council, Party Express, Trucks n’ Tunes, Southeast Paint & Design, Carbon Print & Design, AJB Broadcasting and Redline Diesel Crew.