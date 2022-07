Johnny’s adoption fee has been sponsored! That means he is 100% FREE! Johnny is the last man standing at our Orem Petco location! He is the last one who needs to find a home before the store closes at the end of the month. He is a sweet boy who will talk with you all day long. He would prefer a home without other male cats, but he will be happy to be the center of your attention!

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.