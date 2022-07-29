Broadway Tunes Belted on Culture Connection’s Stage

Summer may be slowly drawing to a finish, but Culture Connection is continuing as steadily as ever. It was once again hosted at the Price City Peace Gardens on Thursday evening.

This week, Jack Albahore began the entertainment at 7 p.m., playing music in a solo fashion to entertain all. Following, the night took a theatrical turn as For the Love of Broadway graced the stage for the remainder of the evening.

As usual, music and vendors was available for all. The upcoming Culture Connection event is a special one not to be missed.

The annual International Days Celebration will kick off, as usual, with an opening ceremony hosted in conjunction with Culture Connection. This will be on August 4, beginning at 6 p.m.

The National Anthem will be performed by Angela Murray before Give Me Rent takes to the stage, followed by the well-known 7-member band Route 89.