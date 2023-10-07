Pet of the Week | Macaroni

Macaroni AKA Mac: He was the last and the littlest of the litter when he was born. Now, he is the biggest of his siblings! His fur is silky and shiny and pictures really cannot do him justice- you will have to meet him in person to understand how handsome he truly is. There is something distinctive about his face that always makes me thing of a wild cat! He loves scratching posts and getting attention- he’s quick to start purring when you pet him. He also loves food and he will sometimes slap his siblings if they get too close to his food while he is eating! Other than getting hangry, though, he is a surprisingly calm cat for his age. His hobbies include lounging around and looking drop dead gorgeous while doing so.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.