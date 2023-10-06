Vehicle Fire Closes Price Canyon

On Friday morning at approximately 9:45 a.m., a vehicle fire at milepost 228 on Highway 6 was reported, closing Price Canyon.

Authorities have responded to the vehicle blaze that sits two miles west of the Indian Canyon Junction. However, no information on the cause of the accident or any potential injuries have been reported at this time.

The canyon is estimated to be re-opened around 12:44 p.m. For now, the Utah Department of Transportation is advising travelers to use alternate routes.

Check back with ETV News for more information as it is released.