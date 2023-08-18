Pet of the Week | Mama Mystery

After months spent raising the Scooby Gang, Mama Mystery is ready to find her own loving home! She’s done with these meddling kids!

Mystery’s life before the rescue is just that- a total mystery! We know she grew up on the streets, and has possibly had many litters before this last one. She’s a little rough around the edges, as her past suggests, but it just makes her all the more loveable!

Mystery isn’t much of a cuddle bug, and doesn’t like being held for long- it’s something her fosters are working on. After a life on the streets, she’s still learning to love people. She is super friendly though!! And boy is she a talker! Mama Mystery will talk to you all day! Mystery has great litter box manners, but does lack some house manners- another thing she’s having to learn after a life on the streets! She’s a very smart cat though, who adapts quickly.

Mystery doesn’t currently like dogs, but may learn to if introduced properly. She is cat selective but does become very cuddly with cats she likes! She would do fine with any age of child as long as they don’t plan on carrying her around.

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.