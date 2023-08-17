Emery Opens Season 2-0

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Spartans started the season with a win against South Sevier last week, and they continued that momentum into Tuesday’s game against Duchesne. Despite having the home court advantage, the Eagles couldn’t keep up with Emery in the non-region matchup.

Emery opened things up with a 25-15 win in the first set. Duchesne tried to rebound, but the Spartans were too much as they took the second set 25-14. Emery shut the door in the third, 25-16, to win the game 3-0.

Up next, Emery (2-0) will host Delta (1-0) on Tuesday. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m.