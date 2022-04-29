Pet of the Week | Raven

Raven is a sweet, 6 year old lab mix who wants nothing but to play and be loved on. This gal is old enough that she doesn’t have the common puppy energy, but is still ready to go at the moments notice and will play all day if you want her to! She had been adopted and returned a couple times due to her separation anxiety, but we started her on some medicine that has made a world of difference!

Raven is now a calm, well behaved girl who is crate trained, food motivated and smart, and shows almost no signs of anxiety! She is ready to head to her forever home. She does great with dogs, cats (she can be a little too curious at times) and kids.

Like many dogs, she can get a little angry if another animal tries to take her food, so she will need to be fed separate from other pets. She currently eats in her crate and does well. She is also a bit of a kangaroo so she will do best in a yard with high fences! She is available for a foster to adopt to make sure your home is the right fit!

For more information, please contact Carbon Cat Rescue at (435) 820-2704 or on Facebook.