  3. Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week | Addie May Hurst

0202_HURST_ADDIE_01.jpg

Student’s Name: Addie May Hurst

Mother’s Name: Tara Hurst 

Father’s Name: Frank Hurst

Hometown: Cleveland

School Activities: Cross Country, Volleyball, Basketball, Track

Leadership Position: Team Captain 

Academic Interests: Math, P.E., FACS and Shop

Hobbies/Interest Out of School: Gathering cows, riding my horse, farming, playing and watching all sports, and spending time with my family.  

Future Plans: To graduate high school, go to college and get a degree, get married and have a family.

Other: I love to be with my twin Carlie and spend time with her. 

