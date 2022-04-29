Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week | Addie May Hurst

Student’s Name: Addie May Hurst

Mother’s Name: Tara Hurst

Father’s Name: Frank Hurst

Hometown: Cleveland

School Activities: Cross Country, Volleyball, Basketball, Track

Leadership Position: Team Captain

Academic Interests: Math, P.E., FACS and Shop

Hobbies/Interest Out of School: Gathering cows, riding my horse, farming, playing and watching all sports, and spending time with my family.

Future Plans: To graduate high school, go to college and get a degree, get married and have a family.

Other: I love to be with my twin Carlie and spend time with her.