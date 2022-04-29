Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week | Addie May Hurst

Student’s Name: Addie May Hurst
Mother’s Name: Tara Hurst
Father’s Name: Frank Hurst
Hometown: Cleveland
School Activities: Cross Country, Volleyball, Basketball, Track
Leadership Position: Team Captain
Academic Interests: Math, P.E., FACS and Shop
Hobbies/Interest Out of School: Gathering cows, riding my horse, farming, playing and watching all sports, and spending time with my family.
Future Plans: To graduate high school, go to college and get a degree, get married and have a family.
Other: I love to be with my twin Carlie and spend time with her.