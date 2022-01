Christi Jensen and her students hosted their first piano recital since the pandemic began, celebrating the Christmas season with a variety of festive solos and duets.

Jensen’s students at the recital included Brielle Dirks, Audyson Marasco, Jett Ward, Dazi Thatcher, Ethan Jensen, Kenneth Jensen, Devlin Thatcher, Jessa Ward, Harley Morris and Mercy Jensen.

“Special thanks to Larry Martin and the USUE music department for the use of their facility,” stated Jensen.