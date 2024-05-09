Pineau’s Tumbling & Trampoline News Release

Pineau’s Tumbling & Trampoline Triumphant at State. Held on April 20, in Fillmore, Utah. Placing on Power Tumbling, Double Mini Trampoline and Trampoline were:

Lennen Candelaria- Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 1st, Trampoline 1st.

Lennyxx D’Ambrosio- Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 1st, Trampoline 1st.

Luxx D’Ambrosio– Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 1st, Trampoline 1st.

Haigen Moosman– Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 1st, Trampoline 2nd.

Mackenna Payton– Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 2nd, Trampoline 2nd.

Jentri Cuff– Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 2nd, Trampoline 2nd.

Jaxx D’Ambrosio– Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 2nd, Trampoline 2nd.

Aislyn Erikson– Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 1st, Trampoline 7th.

Indie Pikyavit- Power Tumbling 1st, Double Mini Trampoline 3rd, Trampoline 5th.

Angel Slama- Power Tumbling 2nd, Double Mini Trampoline 2nd, Trampoline 5th.

Charlie Thayne- Power Tumbling 2nd, Double Mini Trampoline 2nd, Trampoline 5th.

Gabriella Baker– Power Tumbling 2nd, Double Mini Trampoline 3rd, Trampoline 6th.

Kimber Oviatt- Power Tumbling 2nd, Double Mini Trampoline 4th, Trampoline 6th.

Mikelle Slama– Power Tumbling 5th, Double Mini Trampoline 6th, Trampoline 6th.

Jaydexx D’Ambrosio- Power Tumbling 4th, Double Mini Trampoline 5th, Trampoline 3rd.

Level 1-3 Athlete of the year was: Lennen Candelaria.

Level 4-8 Athlete of the year was: Angel Slama.

This is a combination of scores all throughout the competitive season.

Coached by: Pineau Nielsen, Trinity Jackson, Jody Young and Tayleigh Hofine.

The local judge was Canessa Riffer. Next, we have the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games on June 7-8. If interested, look us up on Facebook (PT3-Pineau’s Tumbling & Trampoline Team)

Coach Nielsen said, “The kids did amazing! Some of the groups had more than twelve competitors in them.”