Tap Your Toes at the Carbon County Fair

The entertainment schedule for the 2024 Carbon County Fair is one that is sure to keep fair goers out of their seat with a myriad of musical talent.

Kicking off the lyrical enjoyment, the not-to-be-missed duo of Luke Randall and John Houston will present their Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute “The Songbook of Elton John & Billy Joel” on Thursday, May 30 beginning at 7 p.m. in the CERCUT Amphitheater.

Up next will be a brand-new addition to the fair for 2024, the Battle of the Bands. Five bands will have a shot at wowing the crowd with a 30-minute set. There will be a panel consisting of three judges that will assess these bands in a number of categories such as audience engagement, set list, overall performance, musicianship and stage presence.

The winning band will not only play at the end of the evening, but will receive a $1,500 contract to play on August 15 for the opening of the Helper Arts Festival, which also acts as the final Price City Culture Connection concert of the season.

There is still time to sign up a band, and those interested will need to submit a $50 entry fee, which will be fully refunded, along with a $400 participation fee on the night of May 31. Bands unable to secure a spot will receive a full refund of their application fee. The Battle of the Bands will be featured on the stage at Thelma’s Park.

Finally, Due West will end the fair in style. They are an American country music group that is comprised of Tim Gates, Matt Lopez and Brad Hull. The trio features a three-way harmonic vocal blend paired with meaningful lyrics and melodies. Catch Due West at the Grandstands Arena on Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m.